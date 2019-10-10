PENDLETON — Members of the congregation of Faith Lutheran Church voted unanimously on Sunday to call Jami Warne as pastor.
Jamie and Susan Warne are long-term (since 1990) residents of Pendleton and have worked together as a team in worship ministry in Oregon churches in Nyssa, Pendleton, Pilot Rock and Weston. Jami works in maintenance part time at SunRidge Retirement Community, where he and Susan have also voluntarily led a weekly Bible study for the past two years. Jami and Susan attended Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota.
For the past three years, Faith Lutheran Church has enjoyed and benefitted by the Sunday worship pulpit supply of Rod Harwood, who formerly served as St. Anthony Hospital chaplain, and Director of Missions for 19 years. Harwood now also works full time for Greater Eastern Oregon Behavioral Health, and frequently assists other congregations in the region with pulpit supply.
Harwood will assist with the installation and mentoring during a period of transition for the congregation.
Faith Lutheran Church meets at the Red Lion Hotel each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the Oregon Trail Room. The public is welcome and invited to come. Bible study is held at 10:15 a.m.
Learning God's word, living by it, and believing that His word should be the final authority in every Christian's life is the goal and purpose of Faith Lutheran Church.
