HERMISTON — With the warm days of summer behind us, the crisp autumn air is bringing fall celebrations to the area this weekend.
The Hermiston Downtown District is gearing up for its Harvest Festival, the group’s last major event of the season. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Hermiston. There is no admission charge. It features local products, vendor booths, entertainment, food booths and fun for the whole family.
Brandi Howard, vice president of the downtown district, said one of the special activities includes a fall floral arrangement demonstration (10:30 a.m.) by KRISanthemums. It also features a drawing for a fall centerpiece. Also, Howard said there are a pair of paint classes (available between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) by Michelle Hopper Walchli. The fee is $15 for kids and $25 for adults. Also, the Sugar Shack will have fall cookies available for purchase.
The harvest celebration caps off a series of weekend events that kicked off in May in Hermiston. The idea was to showcase Hermiston’s newly created festival street area and to draw people into the downtown district.
Howard, who also owns Andee’s Boutique, is excited about other activities leading up to Saturday’s festival. She wants to remind people about the regular First Thursday event from 4:30-7 p.m. Nearly two dozen downtown merchants participate in the event — offering extended hours, shopping specials, refreshments and a drawing.
And, Howard said Junk Barn Girls 2019 kicks off with an exclusive Friday night event from 4-7 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Advance tickets are required for the first choice shopping event with live music and fall-inspired treats. A limited number of tickets will be sold for $20 each via https://junkbarngirls.ticketleap.com. The regular event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It costs $5 at the gate.
Billed as “the premier junk and handcrafted market in Eastern Oregon,” Junk Barn Girls features a variety of vendors offering vintage finds, jewelry, handmade goods and repurposed items. Howard said highlighting the opportunities in Hermiston over the weekend enhances each of the individual activities.
“It brings a ton of shoppers to the area so that can lead into our Saturday event,” she said.
Also, Howard said Hermiston Brewing Co. & Nookie’s Restaurant is dovetailing the Harvest Festival with a 21-and-older after-party. Hermiston Oktoberfest is Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Pavilion, 145 N. First Place.
The event features music with Jessie Leigh, traditional German food, beers and lager, and a cornhole tournament with cash prizes. There is no cover charge.
For more information about each event, search Facebook. For questions about the Harvest Festival, call 541-667-5026, for Oktoberfest, call 541-561-1047 and for Junk Barn Girls, email info@junkbarngirls.com.
