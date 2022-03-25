HERMISTON — Doulas Latinas is hosting a Boost Your Health event in Hermiston.

The free family-friendly event is Saturday, March 26, 1-6 p.m. at the Hermiston First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave. Everyone is invited.

It features ponies and horses, face painting, Mexican food and ice cream, food and diaper boxes, and vaccines and booster shots.

For more information, call Ana Elisa Wilson at 971-381-4895 or visit www.doulaslatinas.org.

