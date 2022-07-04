PENDLETON — A total of $2,500 was recently awarded to four local students from the Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau. The scholarship recipients were chosen from a field of 11 candidates:
Isabella Orr, a graduate of Ukiah High School, received $1,000. The daughter of Theodore and Laura Orr, she plans to attend Blue Mountain Community College to study agriculture in pursuit of a career in agricultural law.
Also, Grace Ogden, Hailey Cunningham and Emma Leber were each awarded $500.
An Ione High School graduate, Ogden is the daughter of Jarrod and Allison Ogden. She will major in agriculture communications at Oklahoma State University, with plans to pursue a career as an agricultural advocate and educator.
Cunningham, a graduate of Heppner High School, is the daughter of Jason and Emily Cunningham. She will study agribusiness at Treasure Valley Community College.
A McLoughlin High School graduate, Leber is the daughter of Tim and Jennifer Leber of Milton-Freewater. She will study elementary education and play basketball at Walla Walla Community College.
In addition, the Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau established an incentive program to encourage and promote the study of agriculture for students attending Blue Mountain Community College. The farm bureau established the opportunity by honoring the memory of Anne-Marie Moss.
The Anne-Marie Moss Pursuit of Excellence Award is given to students who exemplify her work ethic and professional pursuits. The first students to receive the award and their area of focus are Laramie Ricker, ag business; Amanda Harris, crop production; Maggie Brewer, animal science; and Trevor Smith, ag mechanic.
Through her affiliation with the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, Moss dedicated her life and energies to the improvement of informing the public and private citizens of the value of agriculture in everyone’s life. She served as the communications director of OFBF for more than 18 years.
Moss won numerous national awards for publications, writing, photography and social media promoting agriculture. She had a passion for farming and for telling the story of agriculture. A beloved and devoted friend and coworker, she touched many lives through her encouraging and positive ways.
A nonprofit organization, the Oregon Farm Bureau and its affiliate county groups represent Oregon’s diverse agricultural community. For more information, search www.oregonfb.org.
For questions about the Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau, contact Julia Spratling, secretary/treasurer, at jj.spratling@gmail.com or 541-457-6045.
