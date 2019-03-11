PENDLETON — Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau is proud to announce the continuation of its scholarship program. UMCFB will award up to $3,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in Umatilla and Morrow counties who will be attending any school of higher education, including trade school, university and community college.
Priority consideration will be given to those with an agricultural background, FFA or an intended major in an agriculture-related field. Applications are available from high school counselors in Umatilla and Morrow county schools.
Aapplications must be received by April 15, 2019.
Successful applicants will be selected based on accomplishments and need. It is not necessary for a family member to be a member of UMCFB, nor is a high GPA a requirement. Emphasis will be placed on ability, personal goals, school and community participation and citizenship. Students will be selected by a scholarship committee of UMCFB board members.
For more information, contact the UMCFB Scholarship Committee in care of Julia Spratling, P.O. Box 309, Helix, OR 97835, or by calling 541-457-6045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.