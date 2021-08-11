SALEM — The Oregon Farm Bureau is seeking photographs featuring all aspects of Oregon agriculture for possible inclusion in its 2022 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.
Photos can show the products, people, production and landscape — anything that depicts the beauty, technology, culture or tradition of family farming and ranching in Oregon. Everything from farmers markets and fields in bloom to ranch scenes, farmers preparing for harvest and more are appropriate. Horizontal, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic views — are sought of all types of agriculture in all seasons.
The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Sept. 15. Photographers do not have to be members of the farm bureau to send an image.
Everyone who submits an picture and provides their mailing address will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar, which is valued at $20. Those whose photographs are selected will receive photo credit in the publication.
The award-winning calendar is mailed to more than 64,000 farm bureau members across the state and thousands more are distributed throughout the year.
Submission instructions and rules are available at www.oregonfb.org/calendar. For questions, contact Anne Marie Moss at 503-399-1701 or annemarie@oregonfb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.