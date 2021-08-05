HERMISTON — Get ready to wrangle in some fun during Family Night at Farm-City Pro Rodeo. Tickets for children 12 and under are $5 each (others are $17 and up) for the Wednesday, Aug. 11, rodeo performance at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.
Each child will receive their own back number. Other activities include autographs from the rodeo clown and bullfighters, face painting and more.
For more information or a link to purchase tickets, visit www.farmcityprorodeo.com. For questions, call 541-567-8500.
