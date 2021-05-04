PENDLETON — The Pendleton Farmers Market will return to Main Street when the season opens on Friday, May 7, at 4 p.m. From May through October, the Pendleton Farmers Market runs Fridays from 4-7 p.m.
Because of pandemic protocols, the 2020 market was held in the parking lot of Electric Sundown (the former Elks building), thanks to the generosity of owner Lance Leonnig. The city approved market’s request to return to the 300 block of Main Street, and the 400 block, as needed.
Per county and state requirements, all vendors, volunteers and patrons are asked to wear masks and observe safe social distancing guidelines as much as possible. There will be no food sampling at the market, and the Kids Booth will be “pickup” style. Live music is expected to resume within a few weeks.
“We are excited to return to Main Street, which is the preferred home for the market by our vendors and patrons,” said Hal McCune, PFM president. “We appreciate the support of the city and the understanding of Main Street businesses. The market will continue its tradition of providing top-quality produce and homemade crafts in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.”
For more information, search Facebook for “Pendleton Farmers Market.”
