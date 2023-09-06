With the sun setting earlier, the farmer's market season is starting to dip below the horizon. While several area markets have shuttered for the summer, some are still setting up into autumn.
PENDLETON
The Pendleton Farmers Market is weekly on Fridays 4-7 p.m. on South Main Street in downtown Pendleton.
With a slogan of “Make it, Bake it or Grow it,” the market features seasonal fruits and vegetables, herbs, eggs, meats and baked goods. It continues through Oct. 20.
Customers can use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase fresh produce. Also, those utilizing their SNAP/P-EBT benefits are eligible to receive market tokens for additional buying power at the market.
For more information, visit www.pendletonfarmersmarket.net or search Facebook. For questions, call 541-969-9466 or email pendletonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
ARLINGTON
The Pop Artisan District features artisan vendors, activities and entertainment at 300 Beech St. It runs 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday through Sept. 16. And Saturday, Sept. 9, features a Pop Plus event 3-8 p.m. iI will include live music, a beer garden and children’s activities.
For more information, search www.facebook.com/ThePopArtisanDistrict or call 541-384-7777.
ECHO/STANFIELD
The Echo & Stanfield Market joined forces in 2023 to host a joint market from 4-7 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. Featuring upwards of 80 vendors, the event is at Bard Park, Highway 395 and Roosevelt Street in Stanfield. The final two markets are Sept. 21 and Oct. 19. For more information, search www.facebook.com/myechomarket.
HERMISTON
The Maxwell Market is on Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. at the Maxwell Event Center & Pavilion, 225 S. First Place. It runs through Oct. 5.
In addition to local craft and farm vendors, the event features handcrafted beer, food and live music. For questions, call 541-561-1047.
MILTON-FREEWATER
The Milton-Freewater Farmers Market is Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Orchard Park, 1410 S. Main St. The final market is Sept. 27. For more information, search www.facebook.com/mffarmersmarket or call 509-520-6230.
UMATILLA
The final event for the Umatilla Saturday Market is Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Village Square Park, Sixth Street. For more information, call 541-922-3226, extension 120.
———
Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.
