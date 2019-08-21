PENDLETON — People are invited to see the latest in fashions from local stores during a fundraising event for Dream Catcher Therapeutics.
The Fall Fashion Show is Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at Pendleton Faith Center, 108 S. Main St. The cost is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Treats will be served.
A nonprofit organization, Dream Catcher utilizes equine interactions to assist people with physical, emotional and developmental challenges. Money raised from the fashion show will help support the program’s student scholarship fund.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 541-377-1479. The organization’s website is www.dreamcatchertrc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.