HERMISTON — The public is invited to see upcoming fashion trends for spring and summer while raising money for the Funland Park rebuild project.
The Spring Fashion Show Fundraiser is Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Admission is $10 in advance (table of eight for $65) or $15 each at the door. Fashion items from local Hermiston businesses will be featured during the event. Also, proceeds from a silent auction and raffle items will benefit the park project. Also, desserts will be available.
Presented by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, tickets are available at the community center or bit.ly/funlandfashionshow. For questions, call 541-667-5018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.