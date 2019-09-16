PORTLAND — The semi-annual consignment sale and fall fashion show for plus-size women is coming up at Curvy Chic Closet in Portland.
More than 200 consigners are participating in the event, which includes sportswear, dresses, pants, tops, formal wear, plus size maternity clothing and more. It features gently used clothing size 14 and larger.
The pre-sale is Thursday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Curvy Chic Closet, 10795 S.W. Cascade Ave., Portland. Entry is $5 or a donation of toiletry items, which will be distributed to those in need through Free Food Ministries. The regular sale opens afterward from 1-8 p.m. — there is no admission charge.
The event continues Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final day is Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — founder Becky Jarvis said shoppers often can find even bigger discounts.
Also, a plus-size fashion show is Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. More than three dozen models between the ages of 12-64 will take the runway. Former Hermiston residents Jennifer Wall and Lillie Wall have participated in past fashion shows.
Also, tickets for raffle gift baskets — including a two-night stay in Rockaway Beach — will be available for purchase for $1 each or six for $5. Money raised goes to the Curvy Chic Closet Foundation, a nonprofit organization created in 2018. It’s mission is to empower and inspire plus-size individuals through workshops and by providing support.
Serving as emcee for the fashion show is Marcy Cruz, who has worked in the plus-size fashion industry for 18 years. The New York City woman is a freelance writer who also tours the country speaking to women about self-love, body acceptance and confidence.
Jarvis founded Curvy Chic Closet in 2011 to help women buy beautiful and affordable gently used plus size clothing. She said the twice-yearly events feature more than 20,000 clothing items for plus-size consumers. Also, she highlights the fashion show.
“Each year, our fashion show continues to grow,” Jarvis said. “ We are proud of the women … they're empowering beautiful curvy women to be role models."
For more information, including how to register to consign clothes, visit www.curvychiccloset.com. For questions, contact Jarvis at becky@curvychiccloset.com or 503-848-9191.
