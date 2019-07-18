UMATILLA/MORROW COUNTY — Chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes are active in Hermiston, Umatilla and Irrigon.
Former Hermiston High School teacher and coach Rod Bragato is the director for Umatilla and Morrow counties. He said there are more than 17,000 groups in middle schools and high schools across the country.
Locally, Bragato said, about 45 teams hold meetings after practices, which are led by coaches or FCA staff. The short gatherings include a snack, some discussion and a short message or video about an athlete and their faith. In addition, they participate in special activities and attend faith-based events.
“It is helping students with their perspective on life and sports,” Bragato said.
For more information, contact Bragato at 541-720-8104 or bragatorod@hotmail.com.
