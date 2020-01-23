UMATILLA COUNTY — Area residents have an opportunity to help those in need while clearing up library fines.
During the month of February, libraries in the Umatilla County Special Library District will accept food items in lieu of library fines for overdue library materials. Food for Fines offers patrons an opportunity to clear up to $15 in overdue charges — each item donated forgives $1 in fines. The program doesn’t cover fees for lost or damaged items.
To participate, take donations to your local library. Acceptable donations include nonperishable foods in original, undamaged cans, boxes or plastic containers. Glass containers, perishable food, opened containers or expired items cannot be accepted. Donated food will be distributed to local food banks.
For 10 of the libraries — Adams, Athena, Echo, Helix, Hermiston, Pilot Rock, Stanfield, Ukiah, Umatilla and Weston — the program runs the entire month of February. In Pendleton and Milton-Freewater, the program is Feb. 14-29. Check with your local library for specific details.
The library food drive presents a great opportunity for residents to give back to the community and to support those in need, said Erin McCusker, library district director. For more about the library district, contact 541-276-6449, director@ucsld.org or visit www.ucsld.org.
