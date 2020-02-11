PENDLETON — Gary George is guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 2115. The group will meet Thursday for a no-host lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Shari's Restaurant, 319 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
George will discuss the current progress of Wildhorse Resort & Casino's expansion. All current and retired federal employees are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Janet Lambert at 541-980-3268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.