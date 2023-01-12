Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area

The Blues Crew, part of the Blue Mountain Land Trust, improved trails in 2021 at the Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area on the Umatilla National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service is waiving standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

PORTLAND — The U.S. Forest Service is waiving standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The agency in a press release announced it will waive standard recreation use fees for Forest Service-managed picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, and any necessary permits still apply, and fees also apply charged at concessionaire-operated recreation sites unless the concessionaire chooses to participate.

