HERMISTON — According to Made to Thrive, the Ambassador Soccer Camp is one of the favorite activities that youths they support talk about all year.
More than 50 kids through Made to Thrive are counting the days until the camp, which is coordinated through New Hope Community Church. The Hermiston-based nonprofit organization provides support for vulnerable youths to participate in adventure activities, sports, music and the arts.
People in the community are invited to provide offerings to the Fellowship Fund through July 16 to help support Made to Thrive kids. Donations can be made via www.newhopeon395.com (click on “give” and then choose “fellowship fund”) or text “GIVE” to 541-238-9292 (select “Fellowship Fund”).
The camp is July 16-20 at Sandstone Middle School, 400 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston. It’s open to youths ages 6-14. Registration closes July 14 at 11:45 p.m. The fee is $140.
For questions about the camp, contact Ted Shasteen at 541-571-1833 or tedbear@eotnet.net.
