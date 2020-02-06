WASHINGTON — Youths interested in supporting disaster preparedness and making a difference in their communities are encouraged to apply for the Youth Preparedness Council.
Participants will complete disaster preparedness projects both nationally and locally. Council members are invited to participate in the Youth Preparedness Council Summit in Washington, D.C.
Council members have an opportunity to complete a youth preparedness project while learning about youth disaster preparedness from FEMA leadership and other national organizations. During their two-year term, council members will share their opinions, experiences, ideas, solutions, and questions with FEMA and other preparedness organizations.
Students from Oregon and Alaska currently represent FEMA Region 10. Jessie Huang of Eugene is interviewed in FEMA podcast episode 50, “Youth as a Part of Whole Community Preparedness.” To view, visit www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/audio/183521.
Students in eighth through 11th grade are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Sunday, March 8. Council members serve a two-year term beginning in May.
For more information and application materials, visit www.ready.gov/kids/youth-preparedness-council. For questions, contact David Yost at david.yost@fema.dhs.gov or 202-856-1889.
