HERMISTON — With watermelons plentiful and in season, the city of Hermiston and the Hermiston Downtown District are gearing up to host the inaugural Melon Fest.
The all-day event is Saturday, Aug. 17 in downtown Hermiston. It features live entertainment, kids’ games, craft booths, food vendors and all things watermelon-related. Also, an after-party event is planned for the 21-and-older crowd in the evening at the Maxwell Pavilion.
The registration deadline is looming for vendors and participants in Splash and Dash 2019, an obstacle course bathtub race.
For more information or to register as vendor, pick up an application at Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St. Rules and team signup forms for the bathtub races are available at Hermiston City Hall or the Hermiston Community Center. The registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 15. Watch for a full story about Melon Fest next week in the East Oregonian.
