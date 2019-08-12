BOARDMAN — The Morrow County Harvest Festival is seeking vendors.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. The event highlights regionally produced agricultural goods, artisan crafts, kid-friendly activities and community pride.
Organizers are seeking original, handmade or homegrown items. Direct sales or home business vendors will not be accepted. The cost for vendor booths is $35-$40, which includes two passes for the vendor breakfast. Vendors must register by Friday, Sept. 13. People can register at www.visitsage.com.
For more information, contact 541-481-7243, sagecenter@portofmorrow.com or stop by the SAGE Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.