HERMISTON — Festival of Trees was different this year, but its spirit remained the same, according to event organizers.
The event, Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Hermiston Community Center, Hermiston, returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Held as an annual dinner for the past 25 years up to 2019, it came back this year as an online and walk-through auction.
Auction items included Christmas tree sets, each of which was decorated with its own unique theme. Sets could include food; others had furniture. One set, which celebrated manhood, incorporated a kayak.
“It’s a good way for the community to open up the holidays with event that’s beautiful,” John Spomer, event co-chair, said.
Spomer, who has been involved in the event for around 15 years, added that Festival of Trees also is beneficial as a fundraiser. Every year, he said, the Hermiston Kiwanis Foundation and Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation event brings money for scholarships, youth programs and other local charities.
Liz Marvin, the other co-chair, said she also has been involved for several years. Typically, they said, the festival nets more $40,000 after expenses. This money is made through ticket sales and sponsorships, as well as the auction, they said.
Marvin pointed out the 2021 event did not have the expense of the usual dinner, but it did have a new cost.
“We are doing things we do not usually do,” she said, such as additional social media advertising and technical support for the online auction. Next year’s festival could include these new things, Marvin said, though she said she hopes the dinner can return.
“We really would like to have a dinner,” she said. “It’s such a social event in Hermiston.”
Spomer added the dinner is a big draw. In a normal year, Festival of Trees tickets will sell quickly. In less than 10 days, he said, 350 tickets would be sold for the dinner. This year, without the dinner, around 240 tickets were sold prior to the event.
“Some people come just for the dinner and to be social,” he said.
Like Marvin, Spomer also expressed hope for the dinner to return in 2022.
At the event, the organizers were optimistic, saying ticket sales would not necessarily paint a full picture about whether the festival was a success. They added, they would have a meeting on Dec. 7 to present total earnings.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.