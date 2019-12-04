HERMISTON — A variety of holiday activities are featured during Family Day of the Hermiston Festival of Trees.
Although tickets quickly sold out for the Saturday evening gala dinner and auction, the community is invited to attend Sunday’s festive event. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The suggested donation is $5 per family.
In addition to admiring the beautifully decorated trees, the fun-filled afternoon features a variety of holiday-related activities, pictures with Santa and performances by local students. Sponsored by Soroptimist International of the Greater Hermiston Area, money raised from the event helps provides funding for the service organization’s “Live Your Dream” award, which provides educational and training opportunities for women.
For more information about Family Day or the Soroptimist group, call 541-567-9409 or search Facebook.
