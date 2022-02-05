“Chinese Brush Painting: A Progression” by Tien-chu Loh opens with an artist reception Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — Nearly 30 ink paintings of landscapes, animals and calligraphy are featured in a solo show at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery.
“Chinese Brush Painting: A Progression” by Tien-chu Loh opens with an artist reception Thursday, Feb. 10, 4:30-6:30 p.m. The gallery is in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Masks and social distancing are required. Groups of 20 will be allowed to tour the gallery throughout the reception.
Born and raised in Hong Kong, Loh attended Oregon State University, receiving degrees in microbiology and pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist for more than 30 years, including a few years in Pendleton in the early 1980s.
Now retired, he enjoys spending time on his creative endeavors, including photography and Chinese brush painting. Loh participates in exhibitions and demo sessions at local art shows, libraries and the Lan Su Classical Chinese Garden in Portland.
Loh experiments with various Chinese brush techniques. He also works with round brushes, ink, color and Xuan paper, a traditional style of rice paper known for its fine surface.
“I prefer the Xieyi (expressive) over the Gongbi (meticulous and formal) style,” he said. “I enjoy working with my hands, thus I construct a lot of my frames and display my works in a nonconventional fashion.”
His paintings reflect both his heritage as well as his immersion in Western culture. The exhibition includes artwork that exemplify a range of technical skills and Loh’s refined artistic sensibilities.
A nonprofit exhibit space, the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery’s mission is to connect emerging and established artists and their work with BMCC students and staff, as well as the general public. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
