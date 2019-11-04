PENDLETON — The works of Native American artists from across the state are featured in the upcoming exhibit at Betty Feves Memorial Gallery.
“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon” opens Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m., including a gallery talk at 5 p.m. It’s located in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge.
The exhibit’s namesake piece is a large vertical diptych created by James Lavadour (Walla Walla), who along with Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce) formed Crow’s Shadow in 1992. Its mission is to provide a channel for educational, social and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development. Considered one of Oregon’s premier artists, Lavadour has been featured in Smithsonian Institute exhibits as well as gaining international exposure, including at the 55th annual Venice Biennale in Italy.
The exhibition features works from the Crow’s Shadow permanent collection, which were created by participants in its artist-in-residence program. According to a press release, the artists represent a wide range of life experiences and backgrounds. In addition to connections across the region and beyond, their artwork ties into the landscapes — providing a sense of what makes Oregon a unique and beautiful place to live.
In addition to Lavadour, others featured in the exhibition are well-established artists and highly recognized, including Marie Watt, who has shown at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian; Rick Bartow, who has a pair of outdoor sculptures on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.; Whitney Minthorn, a talented high-end fashion, beauty and portrait photo retoucher, who has local ties; and emerging artist Demian DinéYazhi, founder of Radical Indigenous Survivance & Empowerment, an activist initiative for education and preservation of Indigenous art and culture.
Nika Blasser, Crow’s Shadow marketing director, and Lori Sams, director of the Feves gallery, both tout the abilities of the artists represented — with Blasser calling them “exceptionally talented.”
“These works are part of an important creative legacy, which gives voice to the unique perspective of each of these individual artists while beginning to describe the dynamic and ever-changing role of contemporary art as a way of understanding the world around us,” Blasser added.
The Betty Feves Memorial Gallery was created in memory of Betty Feves, who was born and raised in Walla Walla, Washington, and settled in Pendleton in 1945. Creating a unique style, she began exhibiting her work in 1952 and became a nationally and internationally known ceramic artist.
In 1983, the Arts Council of Pendleton raised money to commission a piece by Feves for the Vert Auditorium. She died before it was complete and the money was used as the nucleus to build the gallery, which opened five years after her death. The nonprofit exhibit space connects emerging and established artists with students, staff and the general public.
“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon” runs through Dec. 5. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, contact Sams at 541-278-5952, lsams@bluecc.edu or visit www.bluecc.edu/community/feves-art-gallery. For more about Crow’s Shadow, go to www.crowsshadow.org.
