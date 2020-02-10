PENDLETON — Using oil paints, Shari Dallas abstractly explores the qualities of the medium itself. Each painting offers up a study of line and color — capturing the essence of the Eastern Oregon landscape, which has deeply influenced her work over the years.
The Pendleton woman’s creations are featured during an upcoming exhibit at Betty Feves Memorial Gallery. “Shari Dallas: Recent Works” opens Thursday with an artist’s reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Also, Dallas will present an artist talk at 5 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Dallas has exhibited her work regionally, including at the 2012 and 2013 Oregon State University Art About Agriculture invitational exhibits. She graduated from Whitman College with a degree in fine arts and education.
Currently teaching classes at Pendleton Center for the Arts, Dallas worked as a middle school art and elementary teacher for the Pendleton School District. Shortly after hitting the half-century mark, she began painting professionally. During a 2014 interview with the East Oregonian, she said the key was letting go of her fears. James Lavadour, co-founder of Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Dallas said, provided encouragement.
“Shari Dallas: Recent Works” runs through Thursday, March 12. Betty Feves Memorial Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and by appointment. Also, the gallery welcomes tours from schools, clubs and other organizations during exhibits.
The Betty Feves Memorial Gallery was created in memory of Betty Feves. Born and raised in Walla Walla, she settled in Pendleton in 1945. Creating a unique style, she began exhibiting her work in 1952, and was known both nationally and internationally for her ceramic work.
In 1983, the Arts Council of Pendleton raised money to commission a piece by Feves for the Vert Auditorium. However, she died before it was complete and the money was used as a basis to build the gallery in her name. Opening five years after Feves’ death, the exhibit space aims to connect emerging and established artists with BMCC students, staff and the general public.
For more information, contact gallery director Lori Sams at 541-278-5952, lsams@bluecc.edu or visit www.bluecc.edu/community/feves-art-gallery.
