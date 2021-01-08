LA GRANDE — The staff at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, is seeking fiber artists and jewelry designers for its fifth annual Fiber Arts and Jewelry Exhibit, which will run Feb. 5 through March 27, with a virtual opening reception to be announced at a later date.
The 2021 exhibit theme is "comfort," and exhibitors can explore the theme in a myriad of ways with their submissions. Entries may be dropped off at the center between Jan. 13-30 during regular business hours, Wednesday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibit entry fee is $10 per person, regardless of membership status at the center.
Specifications and other details for entries can be found at https://artcentereast.org/artist/annual-fiber-arts-jewelry-exhibit/.
