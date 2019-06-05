ADAMS — Tours and displays of research in plant breeding, wheat disease, weed control, soil fertility and cropping systems are featured during the Field Day presented by the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center.
The event is designed to demonstrate to the growers and public what is being performed at the research center, provide education to attendees as well as increase the growers’ potential profit margins. Anyone interested in dry land crop systems is invited to attend. Continuing education units are available to participants.
The Field Day is Tuesday, June 11 beginning with registration at 7:45 a.m. at 48037 Tubbs Ranch Road, Adams. Free coffee and donuts will be provided. Participants will then board tour buses and taken to eight research presentations/demonstrations.
The buses will return to base camp for a free hosted hot lunch. At 1 p.m., attendees will visit an additional four sites. The afternoon will conclude with the Oregon Wheat League sponsoring an ice cream social at 2:30 p.m.
Hosted by the OSU Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center and the USDA Agricultural Research Service, there is no charge to participate in the Field Day. For more information, visit http://oregonstate.edu/cpcrc/fieldday.html.
