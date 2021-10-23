HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon’s financial literacy program reached 88 students in the five local schools in the 2020-21 school year.
The bank in a press release on Monday, Oct. 18, reported the EVERFI financial literacy program included 202 hours of cumulative learning. Becky Kindle, Bank of Eastern Oregon executive vice president and chief operations officer, said in the release the hope is for more schools to use the program as a supplement to their regular curriculum as students returned to in-person classes.
Area middle and high schools can participate in the program at no cost. The bank has offered this educational program to area schools since 2012, according to the press release, and it’s available for the 2021-22 school year for 44 elementary, middle and high schools in Oregon and Washington.
Ray Martinez, EVERFI co-founder and president, in the press release said, “By laying the foundation for financial literacy at a pivotal age, students will be prepared with the skills needed to enter into the new economy and make a smooth transition into adulthood.”
For more information about the Bank of Eastern Oregon/EVERFI partnership, and to arrange for a demonstration of the financial literacy tools available for your school, contact Kindle at 541-676-0201. To bring the EVERFI program to your school this year, contact Phillip Clark, the bank’s EVERFI customer success manager, at pclark@everfi.com.
