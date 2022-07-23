HERMISTON — It’s time to put your sleuthing skills to use and start searching as the National Night Out treasure hunt is next week in Hermiston.
Annual National Night Out activities have been going on across the country for 38 years and this is Hermiston’s 23rd year of participating. A community-building campaign, it encourages police-citizen partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Cpl. Tim Miears, training officer/evidence custodian with Hermiston Police Department, said when people know their neighbors, it contributes to reducing crime.
Miears hid a treasure chest with a golden medallion inside as part of Hermiston’s festivities. The small wooden box is about 3 inches by 5.5 inches.
The treasure hunt, Miears said, is a great way to get people excited leading up to National Night Out, which is Tuesday, Aug. 2. In his fifth year of heading up the treasure hunt, Miears said he likes to find a place to hide the medallion that makes it fun for people to search.
On National Night Out, police personnel and city officials will serve ice cream during an evening block party in the neighborhood of the winner of the treasure hunt. Available personnel also plan to visit other block parties throughout town.
Community members are encouraged to organize neighborhood parties, cookouts or gatherings on Aug. 2. Those planning a gathering are encouraged to provide time and location information to Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
Clues will be published in the Tuesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 28, editions of the East Oregonian and the Wednesday, July 27, edition of the Hermiston Herald. A bonus clue will be posted on the EO website Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. If the medallion hasn’t been located by Friday morning, log onto the EO website (www.eastoregonian.com) for additional clues online.
Treasure hunt rules:
• The person who finds the medallion must live in Hermiston.
• The medallion is on public property within the city of Hermiston. The treasure chest is not hidden in plain view — searchers may need to look under objects to find it.
• After finding the medallion, take it immediately to the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St. If it’s found after 5 p.m., call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Miears or send an email via tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
• By participating in the treasure hunt, the winner acknowledges their name and picture may be published, and they will participate in Hermiston’s National Night Out activities.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.