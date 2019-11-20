PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock Fire District 2019 Toy Drive is now underway.
People are invited to donate a new, unwrapped toy that will be distributed to families in need in the Pilot Rock area. The donations are being accepted at Class 5 Coffee Works, 241 S.W. Fourth St., and the Pilot Rock Fire District, 415 N.W. Elm St. People are asked to drop off the donations by Thursday, Dec. 5.
Also, families that may benefit from the generosity of the community can fill out an application for consideration to receive gifts. The form (available at www.facebook.com/pilotrockfire) must be submitted by Dec. 1.
The distribution of gifts will take place Dec. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For questions, call Reilly Miller at 541-975-4845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.