JOSEPH — A new exhibit featuring photos taken from Northwest fire lookout towers will have a limited opening on Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
The Josephy Center is currently authorized for just 31 visitors on first come, first served basis. There will also be unlimited access via Zoom; call the center at 541-432-0505 for instructions.
In the 1930s, with a camera designed by U.S. Forest Service worker William Bushnell "Bush" Osborne and built by Leupold-Volpel & Co. in Portland, foresters took pictures from fire lookout towers across the Northwest. Each photo covered 120 degrees, so three photos covered the entire region surveyed from each tower, and, matched with the "Osborne Firefinder," allowed lookout guards to pinpoint the fires and communicate up the line.
For the past several years, photographer-naturalist John Marshall has replicated many of the original Osborne photos, climbing the towers when still there, or in some other way finding a vantage point to match the viewshed of 75 and 80 years ago. The "Fire Stories Exhibit" matches these photos in the Blues and the Wallowas, and allows Marshall to tell a story of long-term fire suppression.
"Fire Stories" will be up until June 15, and there will be related programs, including a Josephy Book Group reading of "Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy — fire is our Western hurricane, and Paradise was our Katrina." The book group will meet via Zoom on May 4; and on May 20 Stephen J. Pyne, author or "Fire in America," among many other wildfire texts, will be a featured speaker in a program exploring fire in the West. One of a very few Osborne cameras will be on exhibit, and a book with many of the photos and John Marshall's comments is available for sale at the Center and at the Bookloft.
For more information on this exhibit and related programs, call the Josephy Center, 541-432-0505, or email rich.wandschneider@gmail.com.
