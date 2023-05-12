MILTON-FREEWATER — Up to 100 Milton-Freewater children this summer can take free swim lessons thanks to a grant from the nonprofit YMCA of the USA.

To be eligible, families must live in Milton-Freewater. All lessons for children ages 6 months to 12 years will be taught by the YMCA’s American Red Cross certified swim instructors, according to a news release from the Milton-Freewater Unified School District.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.