MILTON-FREEWATER — Up to 100 Milton-Freewater children this summer can take free swim lessons thanks to a grant from the nonprofit YMCA of the USA.
To be eligible, families must live in Milton-Freewater. All lessons for children ages 6 months to 12 years will be taught by the YMCA’s American Red Cross certified swim instructors, according to a news release from the Milton-Freewater Unified School District.
The Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center at Yantis Park is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. on May 27. The Walla Walla YMCA again will provide pool operations and aquatics programs for the city of Milton-Freewater. This year the city pool will have heated water, an improvement made over the past year.
Swim staff is encouraging youth and children to come to the pool on opening day to complete a short swimming skills assessment between the hours of 9-11 a.m.
Swim lessons will be offered in sessions, each running eight days, Monday through Thursday, 10 –11:30 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., for 40 minutes per lesson.
The YMCA’s “Learn-to-Swim” program focuses on building skills one step at a time. There are six levels of swim lessons that range from an initial introduction for first-time swimmers where youth learn to be comfortable in the water, to advanced lessons where youth develop skill proficiency, officials said.
By giving children the opportunity to master one element before moving on to the next, swim classes make it easy to build confidence in the water, YMCA’s CEO Karen Hedine said in a news release.
“We are thrilled to be chosen for this highly competitive grant and to be able to provide free swim lessons for children in Milton-Freewater,” said Erika Miller, the Walla Walla YMCA aquatics director.
“The Y has a long tradition of providing learn-to-swim lessons in the communities we serve and our swim lessons, together with the eight-week long summer day camp we offer in Milton-Freewater, are a great way to help keep kids engaged,” Miller said.
To enroll in Milton Freewater swim lessons, families need to register online at wwymca.org/aquatics. Registration opens Monday, May 15.
