HERMISTON — An evening of fellowship features the singing of old hymns.
The public is invited to a Hymnsing service Sunday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. People are encouraged to bring a friend and join in the fun during the informal event. Refreshments also will be available.
For more information, contact Chris Finley at johnchris_1@msn.com or 541-571-2516.
