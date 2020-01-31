HERMISTON — Food, fellowship and football are featured during a Superbowl party at the Hermiston First Christian Church.
The family-friendly event is Sunday at 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.
In addition to watching football, there will be opportunities to play games and visit with friends. People are encouraged to bring their favorite snack foods to share.
For more information, call 541-567-3013, visit www.hermistonfcc.com or search Facebook.
