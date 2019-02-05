MILTON-FREEWATER — The First Christian Church will host its annual Heart to Heart Candlelight dinner Saturday, Feb. 16 in the church’s fellowship hall, 518 S. Main St.,.
The menu includes prime rib, teriyaki chicken, sides and a dessert bar. Seating begins at 6 p.m., and vocal entertainment will be provided by Rich Young. The cost to attend is $12.50 per person, and seating is limited. Advance tickets are available at the church office.
The church’s regular Sunday church schedule includes breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; adult Sunday school classes, senior high school and Kids Klub youth groups at 9:30 a.m.; church worship with Pastor Steve Lyons at 10:45 a.m.; and Park Plaza Bible study at 7 p.m.
For information, call 541-938-3854 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
