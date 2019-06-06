MILTON-FREEWATER — With the change in season, the Milton-Freewater First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., has changed to its summer schedule.
Rev. Steve Lyons will lead the Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. Also meeting at the same time is junior church, and junior and senior youth groups. Lyons also is leading a Bible study group Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. at Park Plaza. Sunday school classes and breakfast will resume in the fall.
Registration is open for youths at Cove Christian Camp. The dates, age groups, and costs are: June 16-22: seventh through 12th grade ($175, due now); June 23-25: kindergarten through second grade ($90, due June 9); July 7-11: third/fourth grade ($155, due by June 23); and July 14-20: fifth/sixth grade ($175, due June 30).
For more information, call the church office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at 541-938-3854.
