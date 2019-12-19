MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater First Christian Church welcomes people to attend a Christmas Eve candlelight service.
The event is Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. at 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. The evening also features the church choir led by Tammy Seaquist. People of all faiths are invited to participate in an evening of worship, music and fellowship.
Also, the church has Bible classes for all ages Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Steve Lyons leads the worship service at 10:30 a.m.
For valet parking, enter the ramp from Southwest Sixth Avenue. Also, an elevator is available through the north entrance. For more information, call 541-938-3854 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
