HERMISTON — With the summer here, the Hermiston First Christian Church recently announced its seasonal schedule change.
The Sunday schedule includes a time of coffee and mingling at 9:15 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Also, a special children’s worship service starts at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
For more information, contact hermistonfcc@eotnet.net or 541-567-3013.
