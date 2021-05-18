PENDLETON — Poet Jennifer Perrine is surprised at how often she hears audience members say, "I had an experience like that, and I always thought I was the only one.”
Perrine is featured during the upcoming First Draft Writers’ Series. The event is Thursday, May at 7 p.m. on the Zoom platform. The link is available via www.pendletonarts.org/first-draft or by emailing director@pendletonarts.org.
Perrine is the author of four books of poetry. Her poems often address the intersections between lived experience and systems of power, using personal stories to illuminate and disrupt dominant narratives about gender, race, sexuality, disability, religion, capitalism, anthropocentrism and American exceptionalism.
After Perrine’s presentation, local writers, both professional and amateur, are invited to read 3-5 minutes from their own original work during an open mic.
In its eighth year, the First Draft Writers’ Series features notable authors from the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit www.pendletonarts.org or call 541-310-7413.
