PENDLETON — Poet David Pickering is the featured author during the February First Draft Writers’ Series.
Pickering will read from his new book, “Jesus Comes to Me as Judy Garland,” which explores themes of sexual orientation, spirituality, family and aging, often using humor and sharp observation. The book’s publisher, Airlie Press, describes the poems as, “… much like the old Cadillacs that Pickering clearly loves, big and powerful and roomy and … full of interesting companions kibitzing in the back seat — Bette Davis, Bob Ross, Judy Garland, Lucille Clifton, Marlene Dietrich, Vincent Van Gogh and yes, Jesus.”
While he doesn’t like to be thought of as a gay poet, living as a gay man and growing up gay in a small working-class town is a theme that runs through his book. Other themes include aging, spirituality and humor. In addition, Pickering encourages people to have an open mind about poetry.
“A lot of folks turn up their noses at poetry because they think it’s hard to understand or it’s written for those who have an advanced degree in literature,” he said. “My work uses everyday language and humor to ‘humanize’ the poetry while illustrating some tough truths about the world.”
Hailing from the northern Oregon coast, Pickering is a native Oregonian who currently lives in The Dalles. His poetry has been featured in a variety of publications. Employed as a human resources director, Pickering makes time on Saturdays to write in the best coffee shop he can find.
In its ninth year, First Draft features notable authors from the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit www.pendletonarts.org or call 541-278-9201.
