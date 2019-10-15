PENDLETON — Harold Johnson is the featured author during Thursday's First Draft Writer's Series at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The gathering begins at 7 p.m., and is free to the public.
Johnson remembers a happy and active childhood, despite his family being "ridiculously poor," in Yakima until the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945, when Johnson was just 11. He went on to become a celebrated poet, with his work appearing in countless anthologies and publications.
He graduated with degrees in English and art from the University of Portland and Portland State, and taught English at all grade levels, except for his time in the service. He was drafted in 1958 and spent his working time as a trumpet player in the 62nd Army Band at Fort Bliss, Texas.
The experience became the primary source for his noel "The Fort Showalter Blues," a coming of age story of a young African American soldier from the Pacific Northwest just prior to the social turbulence of the 1960s.
Johnson's reading will be followed by a Q&A period, and open mic slots for up to 10 local authors to showcase their work. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.