First Saturday offers free museum admission
PENDLETON — The public is invited to learn more about the history of Umatilla County during Free First Saturday at Heritage Station Museum.
The museum is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The current exhibit, “The Unfolding Story of the Umatilla County Historical Society,” shares information about the historical society’s history and shares about some of the less-covered aspects of county history, including different ethnic groups, projects and towns. In addition, the Depot Gallery features viewing of “The Land They Overlooked,” a short film that shares about the Oregon Trail. Also located on the museum grounds is a 1942 caboose, which is open for viewing, and the Byrd Schoolhouse, originally built in 1879.
Heritage Station Museum is located at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. For more information, contact info@heritagestationmuseum.org, 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
