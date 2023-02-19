Whitman College piano students

Piano students under the direction of Whitman College’s Tom Hicks will play selections from Tchaikovsky's "The Seasons" on March 2, 2023, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Walla Walla.

 Sarah Bro/Contributed Photo

WALLA WALLA — Piano students from Whitman College will perform during the upcoming First Thursday Concert Series in Walla Walla.

Under the direction of Tom Hicks, the students will play selections from Tchaikovsky's "The Seasons.” The program is Thursday, March 2, 12:15-12:45 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St., Walla Walla. The performers include Alice Chen, Linnea Gatmon-Sandrock, Ellen Haney, Courtney Hull, Alice O'Brien, Irene Tsai and Ella Yuen.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.