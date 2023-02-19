WALLA WALLA — Piano students from Whitman College will perform during the upcoming First Thursday Concert Series in Walla Walla.
Under the direction of Tom Hicks, the students will play selections from Tchaikovsky's "The Seasons.” The program is Thursday, March 2, 12:15-12:45 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St., Walla Walla. The performers include Alice Chen, Linnea Gatmon-Sandrock, Ellen Haney, Courtney Hull, Alice O'Brien, Irene Tsai and Ella Yuen.
While the concert is free, donations are accepted on behalf of the Sphinx Organization. Based in Detroit, the national organization is dedicated to transforming lives through education and access initiatives to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in classical music.
The monthly concert series is in its 16th season. For more information, contact event coordinator Sarah L. Bro at thursdaymusicprograms@gmail.com or 360-951-7680.
Tammy Malgesini
