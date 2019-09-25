WALLOWA LAKE — The opening of the seventh season of Fishtrap Fireside features a celebration at Wallowa Lake.
People are invited to come up to the lake, find a seat by the fire and enjoy readings from Whitney Chandler, David Laskin and Forrest Van Tuyl. In addition, audience members will have an opportunity to read from their works during an open mic. The event is Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at Wallowa Lake Lodge. Light refreshments will be available.
A Colorado native, Chandler relocated to Joseph in 2018. She’s passionate about using nature as a muse and a tool for expanding the creative mind. You can search for her blogs, poetry, editorials and op-ed pieces on the internet.
After a brief stint in book publishing, Laskin launched his career as a freelance writer. His 2004 award-winning book, “The Children’s Blizzard,” is a national bestseller. He writes frequently for the New York Times Travel Section, and has been published in numerous newspapers.
Van Tuyl is a packer, poet, cowboy and songwriter. His free verse musings are lifted from journals kept while working horseback in the Eagle Cap and Hells Canyon wilderness and inspired by Chinese hermit poets and the voices of the place he calls home.
The free monthly event showcases Wallowa County writers. More than 80 local residents have stepped up to the podium to read their personal stories, poems, essays, and more.
Fishtrap Fireside is the first Friday of the month October through April. The event will return to its regular venue in November at 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. For more information, contact Midlo at mike@fishtrap.org, 541-426-3623 or visit www.fishtrap.org.
