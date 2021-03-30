ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap Fireside wraps up its eighth season of readings from Wallowa County writers on Friday, April 2, beginning at 7 p.m., with long-time Fishtrap favorite Pamela Royes, and new voices in Dustin Lyons and Adele Schott.
The series can be accessed online at www.fishtrap.org/fishtrap-fireside-2/, or on Fishtrap's YouTube channel. A video of the event also will be available following the program.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series featuring diverse voices from around Wallowa County. Each month’s episode offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down.
The April episode of Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by Wallowa Lake Lodge.
