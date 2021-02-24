ENTERPRISE — A special Women’s History Month episode of Fishtrap Fireside, celebrating a multi-generational lineup, comes to you on Friday, March 5, with work from three Wallowa County writers, Lynne Curry, Talia Galvin and Janie Tippett. Watch it online, and learn more about the authors, at Fishtrap.org.
Fireside is a monthly reading series featuring diverse voices from around Wallowa County. And this year, you can watch Fireside wherever you are and whenever you want at Fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel. Each month’s episode offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down.
