ENTERPRISE — The first Fishtrap Fireside of 2021 comes to you Friday, Jan. 8, with readings from Wallowa County writers Kate Forster, John Gaterud, and Kathryn Kemp.
Fireside is a monthly reading series featuring diverse voices from around Wallowa County. And this year, you can watch Fireside wherever you are and whenever you want at Fishtrap.org and Fishtrap’s YouTube channel. Each month’s episode offers a fresh look at what people of the west are thinking about and writing down.
“Since we started showing Fireside online, we’ve seen people from all over all over the country log on to see their family and friends read.” says Fishtrap Program Director Mike Midlo. “It’s exciting. I can’t wait until we can all meet in-person at the Fishtrap House again but going forward, we’ll always post it to our web site too.”
January’s Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by Ruby Peak Naturals in Enterprise.
