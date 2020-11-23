ENTERPRISE — Throw a log on the fire and log on for Fishtrap Fireside on Friday, Dec. 4. Now you can watch Fireside wherever you are and whenever you want online at Fishtrap.org. December’s featured readers are Al Bell of Wallowa Lake, Christina deVillier of Lostine, and Kellee Sheehy of Enterprise.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices from Wallowa County writers. This year, Fishtrap brings this popular program to the public online at Fishtrap.org and Fishtrap’s YouTube channel. Each month’s episode offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down.
“We work hard to showcase a variety of people, perspectives, and life experiences.” said Fishtrap Program Director Mike Midlo in a press release. “Everyone has a story to tell and Fireside is a place where we welcome people to do that.”
And on Dec. 12, join Karen Auvinen for a virtual memoir-writing workshop. Writing a Memoir That Reads Like a Novel will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a half-hour break for lunch. The cost to attend is $180 for the general public, and $160 for Fishtrap members. Register online at https://fishtrap.org/workshop-auvinen-dec/.
The workshop teaches how move a story from the personal to the universal and give the reader a place to stand as the story unfolds around them. Topics include setting and place, character, energy, and making scenes that show instead of tell.
Karen Auvinen is an award-winning poet, mountain woman, life-long westerner, writer, and the author of the memoir "Rough Beauty," finalist for the Colorado Book Award and the Willa Award. She teaches writing workshops at Lighthouse Writers Workshops and film, pop culture, and storytelling to first-year students at Colorado University-Boulder.
