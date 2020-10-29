ENTERPRISE — Thanks to the generous support from foundations, individuals and local businesses, Fishtrap is accepting applications for Summer Fishtrap Fellowships and Scholarships Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2020.
The primary benefit of these awards is an opportunity to attend the 34th Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers July 12-18, 2021, at Wallowa Lake. Scholarships and fellowships cover registration for the conference, which includes a week-long writing workshop, readings, activities, panel discussions, and special events. More than that, these opportunities give writers the chance to build friendships and an inspired sense of creative potential in the unique setting that is Summer Fishtrap.
Fishtrap will award up to three fellowships to new and emerging writers who show promise at an early stage of their career. Awards are based upon the quality of the applicant’s writing sample. Each entry is read by former Fishtrap Fellows and selected by a fellowship judge, educator and editor of basalt literary magazine David Axelrod. Fellowships include Summer Fishtrap registration, food, and lodging for the week. There is a $25 application fee.
Fishtrap will award up to four adult scholarships. Scholarships are awarded based on an applicant’s letter demonstrating financial need and how the opportunity to attend Summer Fishtrap will help them grow as a writer. Scholarships include registration to Summer Fishtrap. There is no application fee.
To learn more and apply, visit https://fishtrap.org/summer-fishtrap/scholarships-fellowships/.
