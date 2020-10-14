ENTERPRISE — Two fall creative workshops are being offered by Fishtrap, a writer's community in Wallowa County. The workshops will be available via Zoom video conferencing and are open to everyone.
"Writing the Body: A Virtual Workshop with Karen Auvinen" is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. Registration is $90 per person, or $81 for Fishtrap members, and is limited to 12 participants. Register at https://fishtrap.org/workshop-auvinen-october/.
A second workshop will be held on four Tuesdays beginning Nov. 10. "Turning To Poetry In Hard Times: A Virtual Workshop With Holly J. Hughes" runs from 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 10, 17 and 24 and Dec. 1 via Zoom. Registration is $270, or $243 for Fishtrap members, and is limited to 12 participants. Register at https://fishtrap.org/workshop-hughes/.
For more about Fishtrap and its offerings, contact Mike Midlio, program director, at 541-426-3623 or visit www.fishtrap.org.
